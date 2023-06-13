England captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendan McCullum have revitalised England since their dismal 4-0 drubbing Down Under in 2021/22, and their aggressive style will be subjected to intense scrutiny by an Australian team dripping with superstar talent.

The Ashes is here – the summer starts now. England face Australia in the 73rd edition of the infamous, tantalising dual-nation contest and 2023 looks set to be as spicy as ever.

The last Ashes series started with Rory Burns bowled for a golden duck by Mitchell Starc with the first ball of the whole series, and ended in misery with Joe Root's captaincy in terminal decline.

However, Root remains part of a lethal batting line-up for England, as Harry Brook and Jonny Bairstow have found terrific form since the last meeting between the sides, and will be raring to attack Australia over the course of the summer.

The five-Test series will run for most of the summer. Check out the full schedule below. There will also be extensive TV coverage on Sky Sports as well as round-ups on BBC throughout the series.

RadioTimes.com brings you a comprehensive round-up of how to watch The Ashes on TV, including the first Test schedule.

How to watch The Ashes on TV

You can watch The Ashes live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Live stream The Ashes online

Sky Sports customers can live stream The Ashes via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch The Ashes via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

The Ashes schedule 2023

1st Test: England v Australia

Date: Friday 16th – Tuesday 20th June

Venue: Edgbaston

Time: 11am

2nd Test: England v Australia

Date: Wednesday 28th June – Sunday 2nd July

Venue: Lord's

Time: 11am

3rd Test: England v Australia

Date: Thursday 6th – Monday 10th July

Venue: Headingley

Time: 11am

4th Test: England v Australia

Date: Wednesday 19th – Sunday 23rd July

Venue: Old Trafford

Time: 11am

5th Test: England v Australia

Date: Thursday 27th – Monday 31st July

Venue: The Oval

Time: 11am

The Ashes highlights

BBC will broadcast Today at the Test on BBC Two, and BBC iPlayer after the close of play each evening.

The hour-long highlights shows will be presented by Isa Guha and will take you through all of the top moments throughout the day's play.

Sky Sports will also show regular highlights and replays across their platforms throughout the series.

Listen to The Ashes on the radio

BBC Test Match Special has the rights to broadcast ball-by-ball commentary of The Ashes, with the team set to bring full coverage throughout every day of action.

Broadcasts will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and via their online player with build-up of each match starting prior to the time listed above.

