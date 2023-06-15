Cricket and radio are perfect bedfellows, locked in an inseparable hundred-year embrace since the first ball-by-ball accounts were tentatively floated out across the nation in the 1920s.

It's time to sit back, relax and let the soundtrack of the summer waft over the airwaves: The Ashes has arrived.

The biggest names in the game have offered their insights, painted pictures of the scenes unfurling before them with Test Match Special burrowing deep into the hearts of sports fans across the nation.

In 2023, as in 1930 when the first Ashes series was broadcast on British radio, the BBC are back with bumper coverage of matches throughout the summer, with Jonathan Agnew spearheading the list of Test Match Special presenters and commentators.

Fans across the nation will be delighted to be able to hear the action described live and uninterrupted across the weeks, and we've got all the details you need to know about radio coverage below.

RadioTimes.com brings you a comprehensive round-up of how to listen to The Ashes on radio, including the first Test schedule.

Listen to The Ashes on the radio

BBC Test Match Special has the rights to broadcast ball-by-ball commentary of The Ashes, with the team set to bring full coverage throughout every day of action.

Broadcasts will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and via their online player, with build-up of each match starting prior to the time listed above.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is available on digital radio and online. It is not broadcast on AM/FM radio.

Test Match Special has been broadcast via Radio 4 long-wave radio in the past, but this is the final Ashes series to be aired on the platform.

The service is being gradually shut down before a complete switch off, meaning the only way to listen to TMS will be via a digital radio after this summer.

The Ashes schedule 2023

1st Test: England v Australia

Date: Friday 16th – Tuesday 20th June

Venue: Edgbaston

Time: 11am

2nd Test: England v Australia

Date: Wednesday 28th June – Sunday 2nd July

Venue: Lord's

Time: 11am

3rd Test: England v Australia

Date: Thursday 6th – Monday 10th July

Venue: Headingley

Time: 11am

4th Test: England v Australia

Date: Wednesday 19th – Sunday 23rd July

Venue: Old Trafford

Time: 11am

5th Test: England v Australia

Date: Thursday 27th – Monday 31st July

Venue: The Oval

Time: 11am

