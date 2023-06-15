The Ashes radio coverage 2023: How to listen to England v Australia cricket live
Your definitive guide to listening to The Ashes 2023 on the radio this summer.
It's time to sit back, relax and let the soundtrack of the summer waft over the airwaves: The Ashes has arrived.
Cricket and radio are perfect bedfellows, locked in an inseparable hundred-year embrace since the first ball-by-ball accounts were tentatively floated out across the nation in the 1920s.
The biggest names in the game have offered their insights, painted pictures of the scenes unfurling before them with Test Match Special burrowing deep into the hearts of sports fans across the nation.
In 2023, as in 1930 when the first Ashes series was broadcast on British radio, the BBC are back with bumper coverage of matches throughout the summer, with Jonathan Agnew spearheading the list of Test Match Special presenters and commentators.
Fans across the nation will be delighted to be able to hear the action described live and uninterrupted across the weeks, and we've got all the details you need to know about radio coverage below.
RadioTimes.com brings you a comprehensive round-up of how to listen to The Ashes on radio, including the first Test schedule.
Listen to The Ashes on the radio
BBC Test Match Special has the rights to broadcast ball-by-ball commentary of The Ashes, with the team set to bring full coverage throughout every day of action.
Broadcasts will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and via their online player, with build-up of each match starting prior to the time listed above.
BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is available on digital radio and online. It is not broadcast on AM/FM radio.
Test Match Special has been broadcast via Radio 4 long-wave radio in the past, but this is the final Ashes series to be aired on the platform.
The service is being gradually shut down before a complete switch off, meaning the only way to listen to TMS will be via a digital radio after this summer.
The Ashes schedule 2023
1st Test: England v Australia
Date: Friday 16th – Tuesday 20th June
Venue: Edgbaston
Time: 11am
2nd Test: England v Australia
Date: Wednesday 28th June – Sunday 2nd July
Venue: Lord's
Time: 11am
3rd Test: England v Australia
Date: Thursday 6th – Monday 10th July
Venue: Headingley
Time: 11am
4th Test: England v Australia
Date: Wednesday 19th – Sunday 23rd July
Venue: Old Trafford
Time: 11am
5th Test: England v Australia
Date: Thursday 27th – Monday 31st July
Venue: The Oval
Time: 11am
