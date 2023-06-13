Moeen Ali has made a dramatic return to the Test team following a cruel injury blow to spinner Jack Leach, who will miss the whole series with a stress fracture of the lower back.

The Ashes squads are set in stone for the 1st and 2nd Test matches of the 2023 series with England facing tricky decisions regarding their bowling attack.

Jimmy Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood are all fit and ready to play, though veteran superstar Stuart Broad along with relative new boys Matthew Potts and Josh Tongue are all pushing to start.

England's batting line-up virtually picks itself, with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett to continue their fledgling opening partnership, while the tantalising arsenal of Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow will be wheeled out to, hopefully, devastating effect.

Australia look set to keep faith in David Warner at the top of the order. He was tormented by Broad in 2019, and is set to retire from cricket over the course of the next year. England fans will hope he is subjected to one final, turbulent summer ahead.

England and Australia squads for The Ashes 2023

England Ashes squad 2023

Confirmed squad for 1st Test and 2nd Test.

Ben Stokes (captain), Ollie Pope (vice-captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Australia Ashes squad 2023

Confirmed squad for 1st Test and 2nd Test.

Pat Cummins (captain), Steve Smith (vice-captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

How to watch The Ashes on TV

You can watch The Ashes live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Live stream The Ashes online

Sky Sports customers can live stream The Ashes via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch The Ashes via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

