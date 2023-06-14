Rob Key also departed Sky when he took the job of Managing Director with the ECB but the broadcaster is back with a full line-up they hope to delight fans at home with.

Sky Sports have shaken up their broadcasting team over the last few years, waving goodbye to huge names such as Ian Botham, David Gower and David Lloyd in favour of a new generation line-up.

The decision to move on from Botham, Gower and Lloyd has split opinion among fans, but Sky’s product remains popular with its blend of in-depth analysis, humour and lively debate.

As well as a stellar cast of former England stars, Ricky Ponting, Mel Jones and Mark Taylor provide Australian representation, while the late Shane Warne's presence will be sorely missed by all – on each side of the divide.

Sky Sports is the only place to watch this summer’s Ashes live in the UK, and these are the faces and voices you'll see and hear more than most over the course of the series'.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Sky Sports team set to guide you through The Ashes.

Ian Ward

Nasser Hussain

Ricky Ponting

Mel Jones

Mark Taylor

Michael Atherton

Eoin Morgan

Kevin Pietersen

Kumar Sangakkara

Mark Butcher

Dinesh Karthik

Andrew Strauss

Nick Knight

Isa Guha

Simon Doull

Charlotte Edwards

Lydia Greenway

Lauren Winfield-Hill

Charles Dagnall

Now it's time to get to know the team a little better...

Ian Ward

First involved with Sky in 2001, Ian Ward became a big part of the broadcaster’s coverage after his retirement. Ward gradually took on more responsibilities, including regularly presenting international white-ball matches. He was at the forefront of the 2019 Cricket World Cup as a presenter and commentator before succeeding David Gower as primary presenter in 2020.

Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain was announced as part of the Sky team hours after his retirement. The former England captain has travelled all over the world covering cricket with Sky, and has led several excellent documentaries for the broadcaster.

Ricky Ponting

The first of three Aussie representatives in the Sky Sports team, Ricky Ponting is one of the greatest batters in the modern era. He captained Australia during the 2005 Ashes, and scored 13,378 Test match runs. The Tasmania native has worked with Sky during several other Ashes, proving to be an excellent pundit.

Mel Jones

One of two commentators working on the Men’s and Women’s Ashes, Mel Jones was born in Barnstaple, but represented Australia in 67 matches between 1997 and 2005.

Mark Taylor

Mark Taylor has been a staple of Australia’s Channel 9 cricket coverage since retiring as a player at the start of the century. Taylor was involved in Sky’s coverage of the 2019 Ashes alongside former teammate Shane Warne.

Michael Atherton

Michael Atherton is the Chief Cricket Correspondent for The Times, and made an immediate jump into media after retiring from playing. Atherton worked as a pundit and commentator with Channel 4 between 2002 and 2005 before joining Sky Sports when they acquired broadcasting rights for England matches. The former England captain often presents post-match ceremonies.

Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan oversaw England’s white-ball revolution, captaining the side to glory at the 2019 World Cup. He retired from international cricket in 2022, and has gradually taken on more media work over the last few years. Morgan knows many of the current England players well.

Kevin Pietersen

A controversial figure during his playing days, Kevin Pietersen has continued to divide opinion as a pundit and commentator. Pietersen was an entertaining and devastating batter for England, starring in several Ashes series wins.

Kumar Sangakkara

Former Sri Lanka batter Kumar Sangakkara has been a regular on Sky Sports’ cricket coverage since first joining in 2018. Sangakkara was admired around the world as a player, and has continued attract plaudits for his insightful analysis.

Mark Butcher

Along with Mel Jones, Mark Butcher will be involved in the coverage of both the Women’s and Men’s Ashes series. Butcher pulls no punches as a pundit, and has deservedly received a bigger role in Sky Sports’ cricket broadcasts over the last couple of years.

Dinesh Karthik

First commentating for Sky Sports in 2020, Dinesh Karthik was involved in coverage of the first season of The Hundred and India’s white-ball tour in 2021. Karthik brings an upbeat personality and a bold dress sense to the Sky Sports commentary box.

Andrew Strauss

Ex-England skipper Andrew Strauss will be part of the commentary team for the Lord’s Test, which has a fundraising day for the Ruth Strauss Foundation.

Nick Knight

Nick Knight is one of Sky’s presenters for the Women’s Ashes in 2023. Knight joined Sky in 2006. He often features on their coverage of domestic men’s matches, and will pair presenting duties with commentary.

Isa Guha

Isa Guha will be working for Sky Sports during the Women’s Ashes as a presenter, pundit and commentator. Guha has covered men’s and women’s cricket with Sky in the past, and is a regular on Test Match Special.

Simon Doull

Former New Zealand bowler Simon Doull has worked with Sky for several years. Doull was a leading voice during the 2019 Men’s World Cup, and will be providing commentary and analysis during the 2023 Women’s Ashes.

Charlotte Edwards

One of the most influential figures in the history of women’s cricket and a former England captain, Charlotte Edwards regularly works a commentator for Sky Sports. Edwards will be involved as a pundit and commentator during the Women’s Ashes.

Lydia Greenway

Lydia Greenway retired from international cricket in 2016. She launched a cricket academy for girls in the following year, and will be commentating and analysing this Women’s Ashes this summer. You will also hear Greenway on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

Lauren Winfield-Hill

Left out of squad for the Women’s Ashes, Lauren Winfield-Hill is expected to be involved in Sky’s coverage of the series. Winfield-Hill was Player of the Year in the 2022 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, and has been in good form for the Northern Diamonds so far this summer.

Charles Dagnall

Charles Dagnall is a former Warwickshire and Leicestershire seamer turned commentator. Dagnall has over a decade of experience covering men’s and women’s cricket around the world, including multiple Ashes series. He will be one of Sky’s main commentators for this summer’s Women’s Ashes.

How to watch The Ashes on TV and live stream

You can watch The Ashes live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream The Ashes via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch The Ashes via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

