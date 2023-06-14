The Ashes schedule 2023: Start time, dates, full series schedule
The Ashes is here for the summer and we've rounded up all the key dates and times for your diary.
The Ashes schedule is locked in, England and Australia are ready to rumble, and your summer plans are officially sorted. Buckle up - this one could be bumpy.
Resurgent England have bounced back from their humiliation in the 2021/22 Ashes series with a scorching streak of form and a hyper-aggressive style that has emboldened fans and players alike heading into this series.
Captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendan McCullum will hope to execute their gameplan on home soil against a fearsome Aussie squad, and the collision between the teams should be a spectacular sight to behold across up to 25 days of Test cricket this summer.
The schedule will see England and Australia travel across the UK to play on five of the most sacred fields in the nation, with fans across the country able to see Stokes and the gang in action without necessarily travelling to the capital for the privilege.
It's time to draw out those diaries, open up the calendars, ring-fence those sweet days of Ashes action across five Tests and savour every moment – in the grounds, on TV and over the radio.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for The Ashes in 2023, including dates and times for every match.
The Ashes schedule 2023
1st Test: England v Australia
Date: Friday 16th – Tuesday 20th June
Venue: Edgbaston
Time: 11am
2nd Test: England v Australia
Date: Wednesday 28th June – Sunday 2nd July
Venue: Lord's
Time: 11am
3rd Test: England v Australia
Date: Thursday 6th – Monday 10th July
Venue: Headingley
Time: 11am
4th Test: England v Australia
Date: Wednesday 19th – Sunday 23rd July
Venue: Old Trafford
Time: 11am
5th Test: England v Australia
Date: Thursday 27th – Monday 31st July
Venue: The Oval
Time: 11am
How to watch The Ashes on TV
You can watch The Ashes live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.
You can add the Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
Live stream The Ashes online
Sky Sports customers can live stream The Ashes via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch The Ashes via NOW without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
