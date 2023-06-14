Resurgent England have bounced back from their humiliation in the 2021/22 Ashes series with a scorching streak of form and a hyper-aggressive style that has emboldened fans and players alike heading into this series.

The Ashes schedule is locked in, England and Australia are ready to rumble, and your summer plans are officially sorted. Buckle up - this one could be bumpy.

Captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendan McCullum will hope to execute their gameplan on home soil against a fearsome Aussie squad, and the collision between the teams should be a spectacular sight to behold across up to 25 days of Test cricket this summer.

The schedule will see England and Australia travel across the UK to play on five of the most sacred fields in the nation, with fans across the country able to see Stokes and the gang in action without necessarily travelling to the capital for the privilege.

It's time to draw out those diaries, open up the calendars, ring-fence those sweet days of Ashes action across five Tests and savour every moment – in the grounds, on TV and over the radio.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for The Ashes in 2023, including dates and times for every match.

The Ashes schedule 2023

1st Test: England v Australia

Date: Friday 16th – Tuesday 20th June

Venue: Edgbaston

Time: 11am

2nd Test: England v Australia

Date: Wednesday 28th June – Sunday 2nd July

Venue: Lord's

Time: 11am

3rd Test: England v Australia

Date: Thursday 6th – Monday 10th July

Venue: Headingley

Time: 11am

4th Test: England v Australia

Date: Wednesday 19th – Sunday 23rd July

Venue: Old Trafford

Time: 11am

5th Test: England v Australia

Date: Thursday 27th – Monday 31st July

Venue: The Oval

Time: 11am

How to watch The Ashes on TV

You can watch The Ashes live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Live stream The Ashes online

Sky Sports customers can live stream The Ashes via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch The Ashes via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

