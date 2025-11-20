The talking is finally over. The Ashes 2025/26 gets off and running at the Optus Stadium in Perth as England look to make a fast start against Australia.

Wins down under have been few and far between for English teams but could the bold and assertive way Ben Stokes's side play their cricket help them create the history they crave?

Can Joe Root continue his remarkable form and end his wait for a Test century in Australia? And can England's pace attack tear through the Aussie batting order, perhaps even unsettling Steve Smith?

To answer all those questions and plenty more, RadioTimes.com sat down with TNT Sports expert Ebony Rainford-Brent to get her predictions for the Ashes 2025/26.

Ebony Rainford-Brent's Ashes 2025/26 predictions

Result: England 3-2 Australia

Ben Stokes and Steve Smith. Photo by Philip Brown/Getty Images Photo by Philip Brown/Getty Images

"I think England can do this. My gut feeling is that Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood might not necessarily make Tests one and two. England will come out of the blocks and will get ahead, one or maybe two up.

"Australia are good, they have done it and come back in other series so we're going to have a bit of a battle but because of that head start, England are going to do it.

"So I'm going 3-2 England. I know that is super positive and I sound like a dreamer but I just have this feeling that if it's going to happen, after watching Ashes cricket for 20 years, that it's going to happen with a team that are psychologically on the front foot. Australia have major issues in terms of injuries and struggles at the top of the order, which could be exploited by Jofra Archer and Mark Wood bowling.

"I'm going for it – 3-2. England get ahead, pull back and then take it down."

Top run scorers: Joe Root (England) & Steve Smith (Australia)

Steve Smith. Photo by Tom Jenkins Photo by Tom Jenkins

"I think, without doubt, for Australia, it's going to be Steve Smith. Just look at him now, he's just come off a hundred a couple of games ago and two half-centuries in the Sheffield Shield.

"He knows what he's doing. He's stepping into captaincy and he's comfortable with leadership. He won't be fazed by any of this. He's going to be a run machine and is just a difficult character to get out. So, I think he will be churning them out.

"For England, I'm going to go Joe Root. I know he's not scored a century in Australia but I just feel it's going to come good for him. Ashes are career-defining moments; he's defined his career and I do think there are going to be tough moments where you need that player who can get through session after session.

"I'm going to bank my hopes on him with maybe a few cameos from Ben Stokes and Harry Brook later but think if there is a reliable person. He's going to get his mindset and technique right for this and come good."

Most wickets: Jofra Archer (England) & Scott Boland (Australia)

Jofra Archer. Photo by Philip Brown/Getty Images Photo by Philip Brown/Getty Images

"I think it's going to end up being someone like Scott Boland. Australian bowling woes might play throughout the series due to injuries so we might not get the consistency of Pat Cummins or Josh Hazlewood playing all the way through.

"Mitchell Starc will be dangerous – but Scott Boland, if he goes on a run in that first Test. Even though it bounces, it does have a bit of movement that he's been known to exploit. I think if he gets on a run, and he's done it to England in Australia before, he could end up being that reliable pro that makes you think: Why has he not played more for Australia?

"For England, I'm definitely backing Jofra Archer. A lot of people have said he hasn't been fit. I've watched him all summer and he looks fit. He's bowled throughout. Look at his record and even when he came back, he's bowling consistently fast, with consistent movement and he looks fit.

"If he's in good order, which I think he will be, then I think he could be dangerous."

Player of the series: Joe Root (England)

Joe Root Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

"I know it sounds really corny. I just feel like it's got to be a reliable pro who has churned out all the runs.

"It will be the story of his career that he's finally done it in Australia. He's held it together for England; he's been that workhorse and just consistently produced. Steve Smith might be close behind but that's my prediction."

How to watch the Ashes 2025/26 on TV

The Ashes will be shown live on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

You can watch the Ashes on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

TNT Sports and discovery+ have exclusive live TV coverage of the Ashes, which can also be watched through Amazon Prime Video, while fans can listen to every ball of the series via Test Match Special on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

