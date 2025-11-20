The war of words is over and the battle for the urn can finally begin.

The Ashes 2025/26 are here – with the newest chapter in one of sport's oldest and fiercest rivalries set to be written this winter.

An experienced Australian team, with a handful of modern greats likely playing in their last home Ashes, take on England's bold and brash Bazballers, who are trying to create history.

Plenty of those who will line up across the five Tests were part of the fiery 2023 series in England, which finished in a 2-2 draw and saw the Aussies retain the urn.

So, who will be pulling on the whites this winter? RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on the Ashes 2025/26 squads.

Ashes 2025/26 squads

Australia

Australian captain Pat Cummins will miss the opener due to injury. Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Australia are without three of the quicks in their squad, captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Sean Abbott, due to injury. Fast bowler Brendan Doggett and opener Jake Weatherald are set to make their Test debuts in Perth, with Steve Smith stepping up as skipper.

The players selected in XI for the first Test in Perth are in bold.

Pat Cummins (Captain, fast bowler)

Sean Abbott (Fast bowler)

Scott Boland (Fast bowler)

Alex Carey (Wicketkeeper)

Brendan Doggett (Fast bowler)

Cameron Green (All-rounder)

Josh Hazlewood (Fast bowler)

Travis Head (Middle order batter)

Josh Inglis (Middle order batter, wicketkeeper)

Usman Khawaja (Opening batter)

Marnus Labuschagne (Top order batter)

Nathan Lyon (Off-spin bowler)

Michael Neser (Fast bowler)

Steve Smith (Vice captain, middle order batter)

Mitchell Starc (Fast bowler)

Jake Weatherald (Opening batter)

Beau Webster (All-rounder)

England

England Ashes Squad. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England named a 16-player touring squad for the Ashes 2025/26. One of the big talking points was the lack of cover for first-choice spinner Shoaib Bashir, with the likes of Liam Dawson and Rehan Ahmed overlooked in favour of all-rounder Will Jacks.

The players selected in the 12-strong squad for the first Test in Perth are in bold.

Ben Stokes (Captain, all-rounder)

Jofra Archer (Fast bowler)

Gus Atkinson (Fast bowler)

Shoaib Bashir (Off-spin bowler)

Jacob Bethell (Batter)

Harry Brook (Middle order batter)

Brydon Carse (Vice captain, fast bowler)

Zak Crawley (Opening batter)

Ben Duckett (Opening batter)

Will Jacks (All-rounder)

Ollie Pope (Top order batter)

Matthew Potts (Fast bowler)

Joe Root (Middle order batter)

Jamie Smith (Wicketkeeper)

Josh Tongue (Fast bowler)

Mark Wood (Fast bowler)

TNT Sports and discovery+ have exclusive live TV coverage of the Ashes, which can also be watched through Amazon Prime Video, while fans can listen to every ball of the series via Test Match Special on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

TNT Sports and discovery+ have exclusive live TV coverage of the Ashes, which can also be watched through Amazon Prime Video, while fans can listen to every ball of the series via Test Match Special on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.