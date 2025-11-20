It's zero degrees outside, the world is a big, scary place, but you're ok, you're wrapped up in a duvet being carried to sleep by Test Match Special. It must be Ashes season.

The 2025/26 series has arrived. England are in Australia ready to stake their claim for glory down under with Ben Stokes at the helm.

The late-night starts and early morning finishes make it tough for British fans to keep track of all the action, but they don't lack for options when it comes to coverage.

BBC boast the rights to the series once again and the Test Match Special team are on hand to guide you through every single ball.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for radio coverage of the Ashes 2025/26 series.

The Ashes 2025/26 on radio

Test Match Special will broadcast live coverage of every ball from the Ashes in 2025/26 across BBC radio platforms throughout the series.

The action will be live on either BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website or BBC Sounds app.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

Listen to the Ashes 2025/26 online

Online radio coverage – including BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra – will be available on the BBC Sounds app or via the BBC Sport website.

This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices – from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

