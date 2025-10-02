The group stages of the tournament in India and Sri Lanka will see the eight teams play each other before in a round robin format – with the top four progressing to the semi-finals.

Coach Charlotte Edwards has made it clear that they are targetting reaching the last four, at a minimum, and will be keen to see them make a fast start to ensure they are not playing catch-up.

Confidence is high after victories over Australia and India, the two favourites, in their warm-up matches but England have found performing under pressure difficult in recent years.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v South Africa in the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 on TV and online.

What TV channel is England v South Africa on?

England v South Africa will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket from 10am on Friday 3rd October 2025.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

How to live stream England v South Africa online

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

