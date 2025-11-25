❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Why is the pink ball being used in the Ashes 2025/26? Effects and differences explained
England and Australia will be playing with a different ball at the Gabba...
Subscribe to Radio Times – 5 weeks for £2
Published: Tuesday, 25 November 2025 at 5:15 pm
Authors
Ad
Ad
Last chance – subscribe now for our Christmas edition
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe now – don't miss out! 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad