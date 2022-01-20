When is the next Ashes series? Dates, locations and venues

England salvaged the smallest crumb of pride as they sneaked a draw against the odds, but it's of very small comfort to Joe Root, his team and England fans who demolished their body clocks for the cause.

The Ashes is finally over, mercifully. The miserable 2021/22 series ended in a 4-0 victory in Australia's favour as England collapsed with the bat in almost every innings.

The team will look to regroup in 2022 with a number of Test matches set up including skirmishes against West Indies, New Zealand and India, to complete the unfinished 2021 series.

Decisions must be made by Root as to who will remain in the set-up, and there's potentially a decision to make about Root himself as captain of the ship.

There's obviously a whole lot of cricket to come before England get another chance to crack Australia, but the next Ashes series will certainly be in the minds of selectors, coaches and players alike.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything we know about the next Ashes series including dates, locations and venues.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is the Ashes next on?

The Ashes will be next competed for in July-September 2023.

That gives Root more than two years to work on his side, to restore their confidence, raise up young talents and go into the heat of battle once again.

Where is the next Ashes held?

The Ashes will be held in England, meaning a wider audience will be able to tune in to watch the action at a reasonable hour in the UK.

Say goodbye to 11-hour time differences and 4am alarm clocks, the action will take place in daytime hours across the UK.

Five venues have been selected for use in the Ashes series with hefty crowds inevitable at each of them:

Edgbaston (Birmingham)

Headingley (Leeds)

The Oval (London)

Lord's (London)

Old Trafford (Manchester)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.