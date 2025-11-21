Battle has commenced between England and Australia down under in the Ashes 2025/26 series.

British-based fans have started reappraising their alarm clocks in order to catch the final session over breakfast, but with live coverage of the Ashes behind the TNT Sports paywall, what do BBC have to offer during the series?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Ashes coverage on BBC.

The Ashes 2025/26 on BBC

Radio

The main way to follow the Ashes on BBC is to listen to Test Match Special on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sport website and app.

Jonathan Agnew and the team will paint a picture of proceedings down under with a host of expert voices in tow, including Michael Vaughan, Glenn McGrath, Phil Tufnell and Alex Hartley, plus the usual data analysis from Andy Zaltzman.

TV and online

BBC Sport will be showing in-play video clips on their website during their live blogs, plus a full daily highlights package to be put on BBC iPlayer at 5pm UK time each day.

There will be no terrestrial TV coverage of the Ashes across traditional BBC channels. Live TV coverage of every ball can be found on TNT Sports.

