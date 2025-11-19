The stage is set for a thrilling Ashes series. England are hunting a rare victory in Australia while the hosts aim to extend their dominance over the Poms on home turf.

TNT Sports and discovery+ will be the home of the latest chapter in cricket's greatest rivalry after securing exclusive TV rights for all five Tests.

There will be extensive coverage across all 25 days (or rather, nights, for those in the UK) of cricket, assuming every match goes the distance.

TNT Sports' commentator line-up includes four Ashes winners – Ebony Rainford-Brent, Sir Alastair Cook, Graeme Swann, and Steven Finn – who will all be able to offer some vital insight during what is expected to be a rollercoaster ride.

On top of their live coverage, the broadcaster will also show The Edge, a magazine show that will be on in a prime-time slot after each Test, picking out the key storylines and moments as the series goes on.

"There's no doubt this is the biggest series," Rainford-Brent told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview ahead of the Ashes.

"The goal is quite simple. It's to tell the story of what's going on and the only way I'm going to be able to tell the story is by being in it.

"Being in every moment and being able to communicate with my experience of over a decade of coverage, and then over 20 years of playing the game, being able to pull out the stories."

RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of the Ashes 2025/26 presenters, pundits and commentators on TNT Sports in the weeks ahead.

Who is presenting the Ashes 2025/26 on TV?

TNT Sports Ashes coverage 2025/26 line-up

Ashes presenters

Becky Ives

Ashes pundits

Sir Alastair Cook

Graeme Swann

Steven Finn

Ashes commentators

Alastair Eykyn

Rob Hatch

Ebony Rainford-Brent (Co-comms)

Sir Alastair Cook (Co-comms)

Graeme Swann (Co-comms)

Steven Finn (Co-comms)

TNT Sports and discovery+ have exclusive live TV coverage of the Ashes, which can also be watched through Amazon Prime Video, while fans can listen to every ball of the series via Test Match Special on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

