From cinema classics to brilliant modern comedies and dramas, here’s our (regularly updated) pick of the best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK…

Last updated 24th January 2020

Snowpiercer

Director Bong-Joon Ho, currently dominating awards season with his latest film Parasite, helms this dystopian thriller starring Chris Evans. With humanity close to extinction after environmental disaster, the few remaining survivors live on a train divided by social class, where the poorest on board are oppressed by the rich. Watch Snowpiercer on Amazon Prime Video

Fantastic Mr Fox

Visionary director Wes Anderson (The Grand Budapest Hotel) takes on Roald Dahl’s classic children’s story about a crafty fox who steals food from neighbourhood farmers. Watch Fantastic Mr Fox on Amazon Prime Video

Wild Rose

Wild Rose tells the story of a Scottish woman who, upon being released from prison, wants to reform her life by becoming a country music singer. She gets the chance to fly out to Nashville, Tennessee, to see if she can make it big. Lead actress Jessie Buckley earned a BAFTA nomination for her performance in this critically acclaimed indie hit. Watch Wild Rose on Amazon Prime Video

What We Do in the Shadows

Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) and Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) write, direct and star in this horror comedy about a group of vampires living in Wellington, New Zealand, who invite a documentary camera crew into their lives. The film received critical acclaim upon release and spawned a spin-off television series that aired in the UK on BBC2. Watch What We Do in the Shadows on Amazon Prime Video

Green Book

Green Book tells the true story of Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen), a working-class man who takes a job as a chauffeur for classical pianist Dr Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) during his 1962 tour of the Deep South, an area of America that was rife with racism at the time. The film won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2019. Watch Green Book on Amazon Prime Video

Inside Llewyn Davis

Superstar directors the Coen Brothers helm this beloved drama about a young folk singer trying to make a name for himself in 1960s New York City. Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) stars in the lead role, with supporting performances from Justin Timberlake (The Social Network) and Carey Mulligan (The Great Gatsby). Watch Inside Llewyn Davis on Amazon Prime Video

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Visionary director David Fincher tackles this ambitious story about a man who ages in reverse, following his life as he gets younger and the woman he loves grows older. Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett and Taraji P. Henson star in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, based on the story by Great Gatsby author F. Scott Fitzgerald. Watch The Curious Case of Benjamin Button on Amazon Prime Video

Nightcrawler

Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From Home) and Rene Russo (Velvet Buzzsaw) star in this thriller set in the world of freelance crime journalism, where the sociopathic Lou Bloom will stop at nothing to get a story. Watch Nightcrawler on Amazon Prime Video

12 Years A Slave

The recently knighted Sir Steve McQueen directs this acclaimed drama, which adapts the memoirs of former slave Solomon Northup. 12 Years A Slave won Best Picture at 2014’s Academy Awards and stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael Fassbender and Benedict Cumberbatch. Watch 12 Years A Slave on Amazon Prime Video