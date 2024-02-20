In a recently released statement, however, Prime Video has confirmed that How to Date Billy Walsh will land on Friday 5th April 2024.

A recently released trailer also teases what's in store for Croft's Archie, who has been in love with his best friend Amelia (Chandran) for as long as he can remember.

Just before he musters up the courage to confess his feelings, however, she reveals she's fallen for American transfer student Billy Walsh (Cobra Kai's Tanner Buchanan). Cue all sorts of shenanigans as Archie attempts to keep the pair apart.

Croft is best known for playing Charlie's abusive ex-boyfriend Ben Hope in Heartstopper, and will not be returning to the Netflix series.

Speaking of playing Archie in the Amazon original, he said: "I'm thrilled that audiences will get to see How to Date Billy Walsh. The process of bringing this uniquely British romcom to life has been an incredible journey, and I'm eager to see it bring the same level of joy into people's homes that we experienced whilst making the movie."

Speaking of her role, Bridgerton's Chandran added: "Playing Amelia has been an incredibly rewarding experience for me, and I couldn't be happier for others to get to see how much fun we had making this funny, heart-warming film for Prime Video."

Joining Croft, Chandran and Buchanan in the cast are Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz), Guz Khan (Army of Thieves), Lucy Punch (Motherland) and newcomer Daisy Jelley (London Kills).

How to Date Billy Walsh will premiere on Prime Video on Friday 5th April 2024. Read more of our Film coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

