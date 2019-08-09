When is Black Panther 2 released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and is there a trailer?

Black Panther is one of Marvel’s most successful movies to date, and frankly it’s surprising they haven’t made a sequel.

Advertisement

Here’s what you can expect when we finally do return to the secretive technological nation of Wakanda in the next couple of years…

When is Black Panther 2 coming to UK cinemas?

As of yet, Marvel are remaining tight-lipped about any movies coming out after 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, so there’s no solid release date for the Black Panther sequel.

However, we do know which release dates Marvel HAVE already earmarked for various films, and taking an educated guess we reckon Black Panther 2 could come out in either February or May 2021.

What is the plot of the Black Panther sequel?

Unknown at time of writing, though rumour has it that T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) will face a new challenger to his rule in the fictional nation of Wakanda and may consult with his cousin/foe Killmonger (Michael B Jordan) on the Wakandan astral plane at some point during the film.

Speaking about the possibility of a sequel, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said “Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that.”

“One of the favourite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two. There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first Black Panther. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.”

Is there a trailer for Black Panther 2?

No, and we’re probably a long way off from seeing one – as far as we know Black Panther 2 won’t start filming for some time yet, so don’t expect any footage or images until 2020.

Who’s in the cast of Black Panther 2?

Writer/director Ryan Coogler has officially signed on to return for the sequel, and he seems to be bringing back most of his cast including Boseman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Basset and Danai Gurira.

It’s currently unclear whether Martin Freeman’s Everett Ross will also be appearing, though rumour has it (see above) that despite his character’s death, Michael B Jordan is set to return – not entirely surprising, given that the actor has appeared in every one of Coogler’s film thus far.

How does the Black Panther sequel fit in with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame?

Given that it looks set to be released a year or two after T’Challa’s return to life in Avengers: Endgame, it’s unknown how closely Black Panther 2 will reference the plot of the huge superhero team-up movie.

Advertisement

However, given that Wakanda had to survive without its royal family and half its population for five years, it seems likely that some massive societal changes may have taken place that will need to be addressed in the sequel.