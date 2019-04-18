When is the new Bond film released? What’s the plot, who is director, is it Daniel Craig’s last movie as 007?

It’s been nearly four years since we last saw Daniel Craig suit up as James Bond in the sensational Spectre, going toe-to-toe with the brilliantly eccentric Ernst Blofeld (a superb turn from Christoph Waltz).

While we were both shaken and stirred by the gripping finale, fans have been left waiting for Bond’s 25th outing on the silver screen after a series of disruptions saw the film’s release date be further and further delayed.

But with the announcement of a new director at the helm of the project, it seems we are set for more scintillating spy thrills sooner rather than later.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bond 25…

When is the new James Bond film out in the UK?

Bond 25 was initially billed to be released on October 25 2019, leaving a four-year gap between the new film and the release of Spectre.

But the schedule was thrown into jeopardy when original director Danny Boyle pulled out of the project, citing ‘creative differences’.

It was previously reported by the Sun that Boyle, 61, quit as director over a reluctance to kill off Bond at the end of the film.

A source explained, “Daniel Craig… and producer Barbara Broccoli are believed to have wanted Bond to die in a ‘spectacular finale’, according to sources. But Oscar-winner Boyle, 61, refused to kill off the secret agent, labelling the idea ‘ridiculous.'”

The film was then further delayed when Craig, 50, wanted to help wife Rachel Weisz out at home, after she gave birth to their first child together in September.

The delay saw him sign up to a second project, playing the lead in murder mystery film Knives Out which is due to start filming in November – a month before Bond 25 was meant to go into production.

The subsequent delays put the new Bond film at a release date of February 14th, 2019 – but now that’s been delayed AGAIN, with Bond 25 now set to be released on April 8th, almost two months later.

Hopefully, this time the release date will stick…

What’s the plot and title?

As it’s the 25th Bond film by Eon Productions, the film’s working title is currently the creative moniker Bond 25.

The script, which was written by Bond mainstays Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, is reportedly based on 1999 novel Never Dream of Dying by US writer Raymond Benson.

In the book, Bond targets ‘the Union’, after they were responsible for the deaths of many men, women and children during a bungled police raid.

Hunting them to Paris, Bond is then seduced by movie star Tylyn Mignonne, who could see Bond defeat his villain – or end up in jeopardy himself.

However, a plot leak in September 2017 saw US gossip publication Page Six report that Bond 25 will see notorious womaniser 007 get married to Dr Madeleine Swann (played by Lea Seydoux) after quitting MI6.

But his domestic bliss with Swann is short-lived after she is killed, seeing Bond come out of retirement to avenge her death – a plot not dissimilar to classic Bond caper On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

An insider claimed, “The film’s like ‘Taken’, but with Bond.”

Who will direct the James Bond film?

After Boyle quit in August this year, it was announced in September that US director Cary Joji Fukunaga will now be director.

Fukunaga was director and executive producer of the first season 2014 HBO series True Detective, which saw him scoop the Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. He is also at the helm of Netflix’s hotly anticipated mini-series Maniac.

The 41-year-old has previously directed feature film Sin Nombre and the 2012 film adaptation of Jane Eyre, both which garnered positive reviews from critics.

The news was confirmed by the official James Bond Twitter account by producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

The statement read, “We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure.”

Will this be Daniel Craig’s last stint as 007?

Since taking the reins from Pierce Brosnan as the secret agent in 2005, Craig has garnered universal praise for his portrayal as Bond in the last four films.

But after claiming he would “rather slash his wrists” than play Bond again, in August last year Craig confirmed he would be back playing Bond for “one last time” for the 25th film.

With rumours rife that Bond may die at the end of the film, fans are now speculating on how the franchise may continue.

While some have thought that the 26th Bond outing will cast a new actor with the explanation 007 didn’t actually die at all, the Sun have speculated that there could be “a Doctor Who-esque regeneration with a new actor.”