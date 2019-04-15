Phoebe Waller-Bridge reportedly brought in to work on new Bond film script
Fleabag, meet Bond 25
Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been drafted in to brighten up the script for the upcoming Bond 25 movie, according to reports.
The 33 year old, who wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed BBC comedy, has been requested by Daniel Craig himself to work on the next James Bond film, according to The Observer.
The Bond actor is reportedly a fan of Fleabag and Waller-Bridge's other breakout series Killing Eve.
Both Craig and Waller-Bridge are thought to have met up in New York whilst she was performing the stage version of Fleabag in the SoHo Playhouse.
Should the rumours be true, Waller-Bridge would be joining Bond mainstays Neal Purvis and Robert Wade in drafting out the screenplay.
The latest film in the Bond franchise has faced a number several hurdles in getting to the big screen.
After Danny Boyle was announced as the original director of the project, the schedule was thrown into jeopardy when the 61-year-old pulled out of the project citing “creative differences”.
He was then replaced by US director Cary Joji Fukunaga, with the release date now set for 8th April 2020.
It is also thought to be Craig’s last outing as the secret agent, with the actor famously claiming he would “rather slash his wrists” than play Bond again.