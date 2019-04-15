The Bond actor is reportedly a fan of Fleabag and Waller-Bridge's other breakout series Killing Eve.

Both Craig and Waller-Bridge are thought to have met up in New York whilst she was performing the stage version of Fleabag in the SoHo Playhouse.

Should the rumours be true, Waller-Bridge would be joining Bond mainstays Neal Purvis and Robert Wade in drafting out the screenplay.

The latest film in the Bond franchise has faced a number several hurdles in getting to the big screen.

After Danny Boyle was announced as the original director of the project, the schedule was thrown into jeopardy when the 61-year-old pulled out of the project citing “creative differences”.

He was then replaced by US director Cary Joji Fukunaga, with the release date now set for 8th April 2020.

It is also thought to be Craig’s last outing as the secret agent, with the actor famously claiming he would “rather slash his wrists” than play Bond again.