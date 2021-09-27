No Time To Die’s Nomi represents “one of the biggest leaps ever” for Bond, says Lashana Lynch

Though it’s yet to be officially confirmed, all the signs are pointing to Lashana Lynch becoming the first female 007 in new Bond movie No Time To Die.

In the film, Lynch’s character is expected to have inherited the 007 mantle after Bond (Daniel Craig) retired, with the star telling RadioTimes.com that Nomi represents “one of the biggest leaps ever” for the long-running film franchise.

“The franchise has taken very definite steps to reflect the world that we live in over the years and with this one, No Time to Die, they have taken I think one of the biggest leaps ever with Nomi,” said Lynch.

“The fact that she was an idea on the page, or even just in the writing room, feels like quite a moment for a Black woman in this industry, to be able to feel confident that there are people who are pushing the needle forward when writing these scripts.”

Lynch went on to suggest that substantial roles for actors of colour in blockbuster movies like the Bond films are vital in improving on-screen representation. “We don’t want to just exist in the small movies, or the play that we really hope someone’s gonna see but not everyone gets to see,” she said. “We need to be in everything, across everything, and that goes for multiple communities across the world.

“So [the introduction of] Nomi, Naomie [Harris as Moneypenny] entering the franchise, all of these were massive moments that I think they will just continue as time goes on.”

No Time To Die will see Bond return to active duty after his friend and CIA officer Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) enlists his help in the hunt for a missing scientist. Together, he and new 00 agent Nomi (Lynch), must face off against the villainous Safin (Rami Malek), who plots to kill millions.

The film’s director Cary Joji Fukunaga told RadioTimes.com that he spent “hours” alongside Daniel Craig, Broccoli and Wilson debating exactly how the film would wrap up the current era of Bond – but Lynch and co-star Ben Whishaw (Q) said they tried their best not to think about the momentous nature of the movie as they were filming.

No Time To Die is released in cinemas in the UK on 30th September