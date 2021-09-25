No Time To Die director: ‘Different directions were debated for Daniel Craig’s finale’

No Time To Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga has admitted that it was no easy task deciding how to conclude Daniel Craig’s era as James Bond 007.

Advertisement

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Fukunaga revealed he participated in “tons of roundtable discussions” with Craig and producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson to determine exactly how the film would end.

“There was this table in Michael’s office in EON in Piccadilly – this round table that looks like a Napoleonic era campaign table – and I spent hours sitting around that table with Michael and Barbara and Daniel and sometimes the different writers that were working on the project, just discussing the plot, the story points, the characters.”

Fukunaga revealed that while there were “anchor points that were important to the family to hit” in Craig’s final Bond outing, there was also “a very healthy debate” as to exactly how the story would unfold.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“It was actually really fascinating and I think one of the things I took away from it is how difficult it is to make these films, [and] tell these stories,” he said.

“I think a lot of audiences think it’s just a ‘plug and play’ thing and a computer, an AI program, could come up with one of these popcorn movie storylines, but the logic – making sure the logic works all the way through – is very tricky… and to still have it be entertaining and exhilarating, it takes a lot of thought, a lot of consideration, in terms of who the villain is, and what their goal is, and how that embroils Bond, and how it hits him on a personal level.

“I really actually enjoyed those story sessions. The different directions the story could’ve taken… there’s an infinite number of possibilities there.”

Known for his work on 2015 war drama Beasts of No Nation and helming the first season of HBO’s True Detective, Fukunaga said he was less concerned with putting his own stamp on the Bond franchise and more dedicated to ensuring that No Time To Die delivered a “satisfying” denouement to Craig’s tenure.

Advertisement

Read more: No Time To Die’s stars address future of Bond and if we’ll see Q and Nomi again