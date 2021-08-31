Being James Bond movie about Daniel Craig era will stream free ahead of No Time to Die release
The 45-minute film sees Craig share his personal memories in conversation with 007 producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.
It sometimes felt like the day might never come, but after years of delays and setbacks there’s just a month to go until No Time To Die is finally released in UK cinemas – and it’s shaping up to be an epic farewell for Daniel Craig after five films as the iconic double-0 agent.
And before the film is released, a new documentary is set to look back at Craig’s 15-year stint in the role, including insight from Craig himself and never-before-seen archival footage from behind the scenes.
The 45-minute film, titled Being James Bond, will be available to stream for free on the Apple TV app between Tuesday 7th September and Thursday 7th October, and should serve as an interesting companion piece to Craig’s Bond swansong.
The film sees Craig share his personal memories in conversation with 007 producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli in the lead-up to his final performance.
At one point in the film, he reveals, “A lot of people here have worked on five pictures with me. I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one because I’ve got up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys, and that has been one of the greatest honours of my life.”
Meanwhile, Broccoli says, “Daniel has just taken this, the character, the series, the whole thing, to a place that is so… extraordinary. And so emotionally satisfying.”
And Wilson adds, “It’s also emotionally tough being Daniel’s last one. It’s tough on Barbara, it’s tough on me.”
Craig first took on the role in 2006’s Casino Royale and helped to usher in a new, grittier direction for the long-running franchise – with the actor now considered one of the most popular Bonds of all time.
Speculation as to who might replace him is rife – with Outlander‘s Sam Heughan and Bridgerton‘s Rene-Jean Page among those linked – and a replacement is likely to be announced at some point after No Time to Die is released.