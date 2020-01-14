He has been brought on board relatively late into production on the latest James Bond flick, after Dan Romer left the project in December citing creative differences.

Romer had previously worked with director Cary Joji Fukunaga on his Netflix projects Beasts of No Nation and Maniac starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.

Confirmation came via James Bond's Twitter account, along with a short statement from Fukunaga:

No Time To Die sees Daniel Craig return to the iconic role of James Bond for the last time, with other familiar faces like Q (Ben Whishaw), M (Ralph Fiennes) and Moneypenny (Naomi Harris) also in tow.

New additions to the cast include Ana de Armas (Knives Out) and Academy Award winner Rami Malek, best known for playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

It had previously been speculated that Zimmer would enlist the help of a fellow composer to ensure his score would be ready for the film's impending release, but no announcement has been made on this just yet.

007: No Time To Die launched a full trailer in December, ahead of its explosive debut in UK cinemas on Thursday 2nd April 2020.