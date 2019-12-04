But the biggest reveal is surely the return of Christoph Waltz as Blofeld, with the Austrian actor making a surprise appearance as the iconic villain - now an MI6 captive.

Check out the full trailer below...

The trailer follows the release of a teaser and new character posters earlier in the week, with excitement for the new entry in the James Bond canon building at a very fast pace.

No Time To Die is set to be released in April 2020 and will be directed by Cary Fukunaga after original director Danny Boyle pulled out due to creative differences.