The film has earned has won widespread early praise for its crowd-pleasing mix of comedy and mystery, and is directed by Rian Johnson, the acclaimed American filmmaker behind Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Looper.

When is Knives Out released?

Knives Out will hit UK cinemas on Wednesday, 27th November 2019.

The film had previously been shown at festivals worldwide, including the London Film Festival earlier this year, and has been met with wide acclaim.

Is there a trailer?

Yes - there have been three trailers released for the film. Watch the latest one here...

What's it about?

The film begins in the aftermath of a murder: Harlan Thrombey is discovered with a throat slit, the morning after a blow-out family party. Most of Harlan's family members were in the house while he died. Everyone is a suspect.

Enter private detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) - an insatiably curious Hercule Poirot figure, by way of Foghorn Leghorn. Blanc has been hired to get to the bottom of Harlan's death, and immediately smells foul play.

As the family members, each with their own dubious motives, are scrutinised, Blanc starts to piece together the events of the night before.

Who’s in the cast?

Knives out features a rogue’s gallery of esteemed character actors. Christopher Plummer plays Harlan, the patriarch of the family whose mysterious murder kicks off the film. Ana de Armas plays Marta Cabrera, Harlan’s nurse, who is unable to tell a lie without throwing up.

Harlan’s venal adult children are played by Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween) and Toni Collette (Hereditary), with Don Johnson (Miami Vice) and Riki Lindhome (half of the musical duo Garfunkel and Oates) also appearing as potentially murderous in-laws.

The Avengers’ Chris Evans also brings some star power to the film as the unruly Ransom Thrombey, Harlan’s grandson – seen in the first trailer telling the rest of the family to “eat shit.”

That's not all - other cast-members include Atlanta's Lakeith Stansfield, Jaeden Martell (2017's It), Edi Patterson (Vice Principals) and M. Emmet Walsh (Blade Runner).