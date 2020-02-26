"Where is he? After five years of retirement, who has he become?" the director asks in the clip.

“He is sort of a wounded animal, struggling with his role as a 00. The world has changed, the rules of engagement aren’t what they used to be, the rules of espionage are darker in this era of asymmetric warfare.”

Fukunaga also hinted that Bond’s latest adversary – Safin, played by Rami Malek – could be his toughest to date.

“The people close to Bond, those he considers to be family, are at great risk and now there is someone new out there, more dangerous than anyone he has ever encountered, and whoever they are is smarter and stronger than Spectre.

“From the moment he’s called to action to the end of the film is a race, not only to save the world but their lives.

“No Time To Die is a culmination of all that Bond has become, it’s all that he’s seen, all the trauma, the loss. What is that mission, that will be his most challenging and his most difficult? That was our target. We aim to do something extraordinary with this one.”

And the 42-year-old filmmaker – who is serving as replacement to director Danny Boyle – also suggested that audiences can expect callbacks and conclusions to questions left open by previous Bond films in the Craig-era.

“Every Bond film has that thing, the danger but also the emotional punch. Everything that was left unsaid will finally be said. This will be the final chapter for Daniel Craig.”

The sneak peek clip also treats fans to making-of-the-film footage, plus Lea Seydoux reprising her role as Madeleine Swann, and Lashana Lynch as the new double-O Nomi.

No Time to Die will be released to UK cinemas on 2nd April, with a US and international release following on 10th April.