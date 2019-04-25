Broadcasting from Ian Fleming's villa in Jamaica, where the author wrote all his Bond novels, the launch revealed the much-rumoured casting of Rami Malek as what looks to be the film's main antagonist, alongside Daniel Craig in his final outing as 007.

"I promise you all I will be making sure Mr Bond doesn’t have an easy ride in this, his 25th outing," he teased via video link.

The announcement also confirmed the return of Ben Whishaw, who plays Q, and Ralph Fiennes, who plays M. Naomie Harris will reprise her role as Eve Moneypenny, while Lea Seydoux will play Dr Madeleine Swann once more.

The latter two appeared live as part of the announcement, alongside Bond newcomers Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch.

Fleabag and Killing Eve writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge was also confirmed to have joined the writing team to help freshen up the film’s script with her irreverent writing style – with the team set to film in Jamaica, London and Italy, alongside scenes already completed in Norway.

However, we were yet to hear the elusive title for Bond 25, despite speculation that the name was set to be revealed.

We can already rule out Shatterhand, after executive producer Barbara Broccoli denied use of the much-reported title when she signed a fan-made card.

Bond 25 has faced a series of delays and schedule changes, with original director Danny Boyle leaving the project due to "creative differences."

Cary Joji Fukunaga, who directed Netflix drama Manian and HBO’s True Detective, is now at the helm – making him as the first American to direct an official Bond film.

He spoke about wanting to ensure Craig went out on a high: "I want to make sure this run of films – which have been fantastic – have a really great next chapter and keep upping the ante so whoever’s next has a tough job.”