‘Shatterhand’, an alias of Bond’s nemesis Ernst Stavro Blofeld, was thought to be the project's name when industry magazine Production Week claimed it was how the new Bond film was being referred to by insiders – but it seems this may just be a working title.

While Shatterhand received ridicule and backlash on social media, Bond films are no stranger to risqué or laughable titles, with Octopussy, Thunderball and Goldfinger all in the Bond canon.

Details are sparse on the now-untitled Bond 25, which is set for release in April 2020.

The script, which was written by Bond mainstays Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, is reportedly based on 1999 novel Never Dream of Dying by US writer Raymond Benson.

In the book, Bond targets ‘the Union’, after they were held responsible for the deaths of many men, women and children during a bungled police raid.

Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris and Ben Whishaw are all expected to return – with Oscar winner Rami Malek in talks to play a new villain.

But Bond 25 has been hit with a series of delays and problems before it went into production in February 2019.

Danny Boyle was originally hired to direct, but left the project due to “creative differences” with the team, with Maniac's Cary Joji Fukunaga now at the helm.

The upcoming movie is also thought to mark Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007, with the actor previously saying he’d rather “slash his wrists” than make another film – remarks he later backtracked on.

Bond 25 is due for release on April 8th 2020