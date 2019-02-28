Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody

Malek was rumoured to be in contention from the start. However, producers initially thought that a major scheduling conflict would scupper their plans, as the actor is committed to shooting the final season of Mr Robot.

But the James Bond producers and Malek's own team are said to have successfully negotiated his shooting schedule to squeeze in both productions, and now it seems there is a way forward. (In perhaps-related news, the Bond 25 release date has been pushed back from February to April 2020.)

Details are still sketchy about Bond 25's new villain, although Collider suggests the character may be blind. We also know that Moroccan actor Said Taghmaoui has previously said he was under consideration to play the baddie (back when Danny Boyle was still in charge of the film), and considering that Malek is of Egyptian descent, it looks like this character is from Northern Africa.

If hired, Malek will join Craig and fellow Bond returnees Lea Seydoux (as psychologist Madeline Swann), Naomie Harris (Miss Moneypenny), Ben Whishaw (Q) and Ralph Fiennes (M). Lupita Nyong'o is also rumoured to be in talks for a "key role" in what is expected to be Craig's last outing as 007.

Bond 25 will be released on 8th April 2020