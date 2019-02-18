The next James Bond film has been pushed back again
Fans may be shaken, but producers are stirred
James Bond fans won’t be able to make a Valentine’s date with 007 next year after all, with the release of the next instalment in the super-spy franchise pushed back once again.
Now, instead of catching up with Daniel Craig’s Bond on the 14th February 2020, as had been the plan, Bond producers have revealed that the untitled Bond 25 will be released on 8th April, around two months later.
“We are absolutely thrilled to be releasing Bond 25 on 8 April 2020," producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said via the official James Bond Twitter account – but it’s fair to say some fans may be a little less happy with the delay, the latest in a long line of setbacks to hit the upcoming movie.
First, Danny Boyle departed as director (Cary Fukunaga has since taken over) and the scripts for his version of the movie scrapped; then, the planned November 2019 date for the film’s release was pushed to February the next year.
Now it’s been postponed again, away from what would have been a gimmicky Valentine’s Day release and further from the grasp of those desperate to see more of 007’s adventures anytime soon. Bond’s latest mission looks like it’s getting trickier all the time…