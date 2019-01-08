His name has now entered the rumour mill to replace Daniel Craig as the next 007 when he hangs up his gun.

"What did surprise me is that Bodyguard became very popular in the States so that maybe gave that a little bit more of a shove than we might have expected," Madden's former drama teacher Professor Hugh Hodgart told the BBC.

"He's going to go on and on and do really interesting work," the, director of drama, dance, production and film at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland added. "I look forward to seeing what he's up to next. I'm quite sure he's got a whole load of options he will be looking at just now.

"Future Bond? Why not."

The actor, who is also known for his starring role in Game of Thrones as Robb Stark, has previously responded to rumours he was up for the Bond job – indicating that he didn't want to ruin his chances by talking too much.

“I’m more than flattered to be mentioned, for people to consider putting me in that role. I’m very flattered and thankful. It’s a really brilliant thing to be in,” he said in an interview in GQ magazine.

“I don’t want to curse anything by saying anything. I think that’s the curse of that. If you talk about anything, you’ll curse it.”

Professor Hodgart said his former student was always headed for success.

"I remember him as someone who was determined, focused and driven and that's clearly done very well for him," he said.

Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek has also addressed Bond rumours – but not that he's up for the top job.

Instead, reports have suggested he could be set to play the villain in the upcoming Bond 25 movie.

The actor, who won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Queen's Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, told Entertainment Tonight: "We'll have to see about that. It would be nice to play a villain, that would be an actor's dream, another dream role for me.

"I've got to play so many great ones so far and who knows. I'm keeping tight-lipped."