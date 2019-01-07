On top of this, Ben Whishaw was awarded for his turn as Norman Scott in A Very English Scandal in the TV miniseries category, and British actor Christian Bale picked up a gong for best actor in a musical or comedy for his portrayal of Dick Cheney in Vice.

There were plenty of surprises across the board on the night, with Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody taking home the award for best drama, and its lead Rami Malek winning best actor for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury. A Star is Born, which had been widely tipped to sweep the board in awards season, was only awarded for best song, with stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga beaten out in the acting categories by Malek and Glenn Close (The Wife) respectively.

In the TV awards, Netflix's The Kominsky Method won for best musical/comedy, and Globes co-host Sandra Oh won for best actress in a TV drama for Killing Eve after being overlooked at last year's Emmys. Darren Criss also took home a statue, quite rightly, for The Assassination of Gianni Versace, while The Americans celebrated with a best drama series win for its final run.

More like this

Check out the full list of winners below.

Film

Best Motion Picture, Drama - Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy - Green Book

Best Director, Motion Picture - Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama - Glenn Close - The Wife

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama - Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy - Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy - Christian Bale - Vice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture - Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture - Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture - Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly - Green Book

Best Motion Picture, Animated - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language - Roma

Best Original Score, Motion Picture - Justin Hurwitz - First Man

Best Original Song, Motion Picture - Shallow - A Star Is Born

TV

Best Television Series, Drama - The Americans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama - Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama - Richard Madden - Bodyguard

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy - The Kominsky Method

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy - Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy - Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television - Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television - Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television - Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects

Advertisement

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television - Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal