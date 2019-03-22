“I learned quite a lot about myself working with Bond. I work in partnership with writers and I am not prepared to break it up,” Boyle told Empire. “We were working very, very well, but they didn’t want to go down that route with us. So we decided to part company.”

He added: “What John Hodge and I were doing, I thought, was really good. It wasn’t finished, but it could have been really good … You have to believe in your process and part of that is the partnership I have with a writer.”

So, exactly what part of the script were producers not happy with? Did Boyle wanted to kill off Daniel Craig’s version 007, as it had been rumoured? Could they have not been keen in his villain of choice?

Unfortunately, Boyle remained tight-lipped, keen not to step on the toes of replacement director Cary Fukunaga.

“It would be unfair of me to say what it was because I don’t know what Cary is going to do,” Boyle said.

In other words, it’s not clear how much of Boyle’s script will be altered by the new team of hired writers, which included Neal Purvis and Robert Wade and Scott Z Burns. There’s only one thing we can be sure of at the moment: James Bond will return.

Bond 25 is due to be released in April 2020