James Bond bosses at “critical juncture” with franchise and say getting “next iteration right” after Daniel Craig is essential

The long-serving producers behind the James Bond films have said that the franchise is at a “critical juncture” as it prepares to bid farewell to Daniel Craig.

Half-siblings Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson wield a huge amount of authority over the blockbuster series, which has resided at their family’s EON Productions for decades.

Though they rarely give interviews to the press, the duo did release a statement for a recent New York Times report examining the state of legendary Hollywood studio MGM following its acquisition by Amazon.

Amid Daniel Craig’s imminent departure from the super-spy role and the encroaching need to find a new star for the franchise, the duo admitted that spot-on casting will be crucial to the future of the British institution.

“[MGM bosses] Mike and Pam understand that we are at a critical juncture and that the continuing success of the James Bond series is dependent on us getting the next iteration right and will give us the support we need to do this,” said Broccoli and Wilson.

Fans have many questions after the colossal $8 billion deal that saw Amazon swallow MGM, with one of the top being whether Bond films will continue to play in cinemas or be moved to streaming service Prime Video.

Broccoli and Wilson offered some words of comfort, revealing that “Amazon has assured” them that 007’s missions will remain on the big screen, while throwing their support behind Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy’s leadership of MGM.

“Our hope is that they [Amazon] will empower Mike and Pam to continue to run MGM unencumbered,” they added.

There is intense interest in who will inherit the James Bond role from Daniel Craig after No Time to Die, with Venom‘s Tom Hardy, Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page and Outlander star Sam Heughan among the top names being floated.

No Time To Die is scheduled for release in UK cinemas on Thursday 30th September.