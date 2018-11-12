First Toy Story 4 teaser trailer unveils terrified new character ‘Forky’

After years of waiting, we’ve finally got a first glimpse of Pixar’s Toy Story 4 in a new teaser trailer. And it’s certainly not what we were expecting.

Although the short clip shows regulars Woody, Buzz, Jessie, Mr and Mrs Potato Head, Rex, Hamm, one of the green aliens and Slinky, there’s also an intriguing new addition to the team: Forky.

That’s right, Forky. He’s pretty much just a pipe cleaner wrapped around a plastic fork. And he’s not happy about it – while the other toys are quite content holding hands with each other in their slow-moving carousel, Forky shouts out: “I don’t belong here!”

Alongside the trailer, Pixar also released the first synopsis of the film:

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

While we gathered the fourth Toy Story film would be set after the third, with Woody and the gang now living with new owner Bonnie after Andy left for college, it’s a surprise that Bo Peep isn’t mentioned.

After all, the film was originally billed to be a love story between Woody and the porcelain shepherdess, with voice actor Annie Potts confirming to RadioTimes.com she had a “big” role in the animation.

Looks like we’ll just have to see how Forky fits into this romance story – let’s face it, at the moment he could be a bit of a mood-killer.

Toy Story 4 is released in US cinemas on June 21, 2019. A UK date is yet to be confirmed.