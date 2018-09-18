The first Captain Marvel trailer is well worth the wait

Brie Larson stars in the long-awaited first look footage from Marvel's next blockbuster

In a way it feels like we’ve been waiting forever for a Captain Marvel trailer, but now it’s finally here in all its alarm-whooping, space-faring glory – and we’re sure all the fans will think it was well worth the wait.

Starring Brie Larson as the titular Captain Marvel (real name Carol Danvers), the action-packed first-look footage introduces us to her energy-powered, flying and super-strong hero during her time as an alien law enforcement operative, before she ends up crashing to Earth to deal with a new threat – as well as her own hidden memories of life as a human.

But can Carol defeat the menace of the shape-shifting Skrulls? Can she balance her humanity with her outer-space power? And how will any of this feed into THAT Avenger: Infinity War post-credits scene, which saw her being called to the world’s aid once again?

For now, we’ll have to wait – but the journey to find out looks like one hell of a ride.

Captain Marvel is released in UK cinemas in February 2019