Imelda Staunton joins cast of the Downton Abbey movie as filming begins

The Harry Potter actress will star alongside original Downton actors including husband Jim Carter, Maggie Smith and Hugh Bonneville in the new film

Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton (Getty, EH)

Harry Potter actress Imelda Staunton is swapping Hogwarts for Highclere Castle as she joins the cast of the Downton Abbey movie.

The hotly anticipated film has just begun begun principal photography, and Staunton – who is married to Downton star Jim Carter – is joining the cast.

Joining her and many of the original Downton cast will be Geraldine James, Simon Jones, David Haig, Tuppence Middleton, Kate Phillips and Stephen Campbell Moore.

Original Downton actors such as Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville and Joanne Frogatt are all involved in the film adaptation, which began filming on 30th August according to producers Focus Features and Carnival Films.

Downton Abbey ran for six award-winning series on ITV between 2010 and 2015, and was set in the Edwardian country home of the fictional Crawley family and their staff, at the turn of the 20th century.

Little is known about the plot of the film but Julian Fellowes, who created the series and wrote the film’s screenplay, will produce alongside Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge. Michael Engler is set to direct.

A release date for the Downton Abbey movie is yet to be announced.

