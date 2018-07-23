Accessibility Links

Millie Bobby Brown can’t escape the titans in the first trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters

The sequel to the 2014 reboot is due out next summer

Millie Bobby Brown in Godzilla: King of the Monsters (Warner Bros, BA)

The trailer for the sequel to the 2014 Godzilla reboot has been released, and it sees Millie Bobby Brown come up against no less than three giant, terrifying monsters.

The clip opens with the Stranger Things star looking suitably petrified on a rooftop in a grey, grim post-apocalyptic future, as a maudlin voice-over explains that the planet “will perish” unless all of the titans are found. Then, we are introduced to a few of them (including Godzilla himself, who unleashes a fiery bellow into the heavens) as Claude Debussy’s Claire De Lune plays. It is fittingly epic – check it out below.

A synopsis of the film reads: “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah,” the film’s synopsis said. “When these ancient super-species — thought to be mere myths — rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

The film also stars Kyle Chandler, Sally Hawkins, Bradley Whitford, Vera Farmiga and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is set to be released in May 2019

