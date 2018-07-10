Olivia Colman plays another – much madder – queen in new trailer for The Favourite

Olivia Colman is royally bonkers as Queen Anne alongside co-stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz in the teaser trailer for The Favourite

It seems The Crown’s Olivia Colman has been putting in practice at playing English queens – although her latest portrayal is royally bonkers.

In the newly released teaser trailer for The Favourite, Colman, who is set to play Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown season three, stars as a temperamental and fragile Queen Anne.

The film is a period drama set in the early 18th century. England is at war with France, but Queen Anne’s confidante Lady Sarah (played by a steely Rachel Weisz) endeavours to make sure the outside world never touches the frail queen.

The trailer looks suitably zany, coming from Greek filmmaker and The Lobster director Yorgos Lanthimos. Queen Anne spends much of her time duck racing and scoffing expensive pineapples, and is surrounded by fawning career courtiers – including Abigail (Emma Stone), Lady Sarah’s protégée and new companion to the queen.

“Sarah takes Abigail under her wing and Abigail sees a chance at a return to her aristocratic roots,” the film description reads. “As the politics of war become quite time consuming for Sarah, Abigail steps into the breach to fill in as the Queen’s companion. Their burgeoning friendship gives her a chance to fulfil her ambitions and she will not let woman, man, politics or rabbit stand in her way.”

The film is also set to star X-Men’s Nicholas Hoult , Joe Alwyn, James Smith, and Sherlock writer and star Mark Gatiss, and will hit theatres in the States 23rd November 2018.