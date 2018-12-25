Liz McDonald DEAD in Coronation Street Christmas Day cliffhanger?

Has Liz McDonald (Beverley Callard) just been killed off in the Christmas Day episode of Coronation Street? The former Rovers Return landlady was seen collapsing at home mere minutes after being mown down in the street by a drunken Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews).

Advertisement

Fans will now have to wait until Corrie’s Boxing Day instalment (7.30pm, ITV) to discover Liz’s fate, though with her currently lying unconscious on the floor at home, it’s certainly not looking good for her…

In the run-up to the cliffhanger scene being shown, Jenny was seen in the thick of the drama as she revealed that she’d been tracking the movements of both Liz and husband Johnny on her phone after getting increasingly paranoid about the pair’s closeness. Johnny was also facing flak from Gemma, who accused him of physically abusing Jenny following her recent tumble down the stairs at the Rovers.

As the row escalated, a fragile Jenny grabbed a bottle of wine and stormed out, while Johnny ended up sacking Liz as he made a last-ditch attempt to save his marriage. Events then came to a head when a furious Liz headed out, only to end up in the path of Jenny, who was in a booze-soaked state behind the wheel of her car.

Initially, it seemed as though Liz was unharmed after being knocked down in the road, having picked herself up from the ground and gone back home to her flat. But after clutching her head, a disorientated Liz was soon crashing to the ground again, this time alone and with no body on hand to offer medical assistance.

Coronation Street is remaining tight lipped on the topic of what happens next, but plotline details leaked to the Sun in November revealed that Johnny attempts to take the rap for his wife’s crime. Said a source:

“Johnny is the one who initially arrested for it, but fingers are eventually pointed at Jenny. Jenny is still angry about Liz and Johnny’s affair, which was exposed at Tracy Barlow’s wedding. Scenes where Johnny was arrested were filmed last month, and the Weatherfield locals weren’t happy.”

The paper also reported that, in the wake of the collision, the Rovers regulars will refuse to drink in the pub until Johnny leaves, despite landlady Jenny’s panicked attempts to get them to change their minds.

But what was notable from the reporting was any word on Liz’s condition – so might the ITV soap be closing 2018 by bumping off one of its favourite characters? All will be revealed tomorrow night…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.