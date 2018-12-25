Jessie’s convict son Billy arrives on Emmerdale – and has a secret connection to Aaron

Emmerdale’s Christmas Day episode featured a massive surprise tonight when Jessie Grant’s wayward son Billy Fletcher turned up in cliffhanger scenes. Headteacher Jessie had just got married to Woolpack chef Marlon Dingle when Billy arrived at the reception, having just been released from prison.

And as we soon discovered, Billy had a connection with one other villager: as the former convict embraced his mum, Aaron Dingle was seen remarking to husband Robert that Billy had made his life a misery while he was behind bars.

As fans will no doubt recall, Aaron was on the receiving end of homophobic attacks while serving a recent sentence – and it now looks as though Billy was one of those responsible.

Eagle-eyed viewers may have recognised Jay Kontzle, who plays Billy – the singer-turned-actor has previously appeared on both The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent as a member of boy band the Mend, who reached the BGT finals in 2012. Since that time, the group have changed their name to Race the Horizon.

Emmerdale fans can see how Billy’s arrival impacts on both his family and the village at large when the ITV soap returns on Boxing Day at 7.00pm on ITV.

