Moira threatens Graham – is she Emmerdale’s next serial killer?

Emmerdale‘s Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) may have met his match in feisty Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) after a tense showdown between the pair over her husband Cain Dingle’s (Jeff Hordley) part in the fate of Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) ended in chilling threats on both sides. Moira has killed before, so could gruesome Graham become her next victim?

Thursday 29 November’s double episode saw Graham hit the bottle and almost confess to Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb) the truth about her fiancé Joe’s mysterious disappearance, but stopped short of revealing her dad Cain believes he is responsible for his death for fear of upsetting Joe’s kid brother Noah Dingle (Jack Downham).

Upon hearing Graham had upset Debbie with his drunken suggestion Cain knows more about why Joe jilted her than he was letting on, Moira went into matriarch mode and marched over to Home Farm to have it out with the brooding butler.

Moira is up to speed on the fact Cain thinks his assault on Joe resulted in his death and left Graham to dispose of the body – what she doesn’t know is Joe was still alive when Mr Foster bundled his body into the boot of his car and he may have finished the job himself and pinned it on Cain. Either that, or Graham let Joe go and he’s on the run…

Goading Graham he was just cruel Kim Tate’s (Claire King) puppet, referring to how the blonde bad girl ordered him to carry out stepgrandson Joe’s death after he double crossed her, Moira ordered him to leave Cain alone. Angry Graham warned her she had “no idea what he was capable of,” to which Mrs Dingle darkly replied: “I don’t scare easily…” before he issued a veiled death threat to Cain and she left – although this clearly was not the end of the matter.

Who else has Moira Dingle killed?

Just over a year ago Moira murdered twisted sister-in-law Emma Barton, so perhaps Graham should be the one running scared here? Protecting her loved ones was what led to Moira letting Emma fall to her death from a viaduct, so we know she’s dangerous when pushed and if she feels her family is under threat.

While the focus has been on Graham and Cain’s uneasy alliance over covering up what happened to Joe, is Moira’s involvement set to take the storyline into a murderous new direction, turning her into the next Lachlan White?!

