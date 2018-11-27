Accessibility Links

  3. Emmerdale Christmas 2018 plotlines revealed!

Emmerdale Christmas 2018 plotlines revealed!

A wedding for the Dingles - and heartache for Bob

Emmerdale's Aaron and Chas

A surprise Christmas wedding in the Dingle family will be the focus of this year’s Christmas episodes of Emmerdale, with show bosses promising a heartwarming festive season on the ITV soap. But there’ll be upset too for one long-standing villager, who finds himself suffering as 2018 comes to a close.

“Emmerdale fans will have their spirits raised and their heartstrings pulled,” executive producer Jane Hudson tells Radio Times, “with joy coming in the form of a surprise wedding and sadness from a down-on-his-luck Bob. The festive nuptials focus on the loved-up Dingles with a certain someone from the beloved family heading down the aisle. Bob, on the other hand, struggles to find work and his money worries mount. Will he spend Christmas without a roof over his head?”

Jacob’s passion for Maya will also feature over the festive season, with viewers set to wonder whether David will discover what’s been going on behind his back. Says Hudson: “There’ll be tension over the turkey as Jacob’s feelings for Maya create more sparks than a family-sized box of crackers.”

landscape-1541497751-soaps-emmerdale-1-bob-overhears-19qmvqeccztou8i41ssc

Elsewhere, Inside Soap is reporting that sisters Bernice and Nicola are set to fall out, while village vicar Harriet tries to track down troubled drug addict Dawn. But what is it that connects the two women?

“It’s all very mysterious,” says a show source. “Harriet keeps her cards close to her chest. While we know she used to be a police officer, her past is a closed book. So is she just looking out for one of her flock by trying to find Dawn – or might it be something from Harriet’s former life that prompts her desperate search?”

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

