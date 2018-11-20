Ste attacks Misbah over Tegan death as Hollyoaks feud turns sinister

The feud between Hollyoaks‘ Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) over the tragic death of Tegan Lomax (Jessica Ellis) intensifies next week during a showdown at the dead nurse’s funeral.

Tegan lost her life in the recent storm that brought chaos and destruction to the village. Hit by a tree, Dr Misbah did her best to save her ex-colleague by performing emergency surgery at the scene before they could get her to hospital, but Teegs eventually succumbed to her injuries and passed away on the ward.

Ste is convinced Misbah’s medical meddling caused Tegan’s demise, and that she would have survived had she not embarked on the risky procedure, leading him to take official action against the doctor for ‘murdering’ his sister.

What happens at Tegan’s funeral?

Next week as the community gathers for Tegan’s funeral, Ste is seething when he learns Misbah’s manslaughter charge has been dropped due to a lack of evidence in support of his accusation. Ste stages a protest outside the hospital about the decision, and when Dr M turns up at the wake at the Hutch restaurant to pay her respects angry Mr Hay flips and throws a drink over her in front of the mourners.

Refusing to let his vendetta go, Ste’s family and friends grow increasingly concerned over his state of mind and obsession with exacting revenge on Misbah. Following the funeral showdown, upset Ste takes things further only to find himself in a very dangerous situation…

Who becomes Ste’s ally agains the Maaliks?

Ste’s hatred of Misbah will extend to the rest of her family and later this winter he is set to gain an ally in the shape of the mysterious Jonny, played by X Factor star Ray Quinn. Hollyoaks’ new winter trailer showed Ste gripped with rage at the injustice of Tegan’s death, and Jonny take his side against the Maaliks. Teaming up against the clan, how far will the boys be prepared to go to bring them down? And why is Jonny so eager to help out?

