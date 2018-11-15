Five reasons why Mercedes and Russ’s Hollyoaks wedding is doomed!

Hollyoaks‘ serial bride Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is set to tie the knot next week for a second time with first husband Russ Owen (Stuart Manning).

In a special bumper hour-long episode showing on E4 on Thursday 15 November, and Channel 4 on Friday 16 November, Mercy embarks on her fifth trip down the aisle – technically it’s her fourth marriage, but she jilted one of her fiances at the altar – and the lairy landlady’s chequered nuptial history means the odds are already stacked against the union. Don’t believe us? Here are five reasons why Mercedes and Russ are doomed to disaster…

It ended badly before

Back in 2007 Mercy thought she’d found The One when she met good guy Russ, but the bad girl couldn’t resist local bad boy Warren Fox and her one-night stand with him on her hen night ruined the short-lived marriage. Russ never got over the heartbreak and eventually left the village with his Max, his son with Mercy’s dead sister Tina. Earlier this year Mercedes bumped into her first husband in LA and the pair decided to put the past behind them and give it another shot, but the whole Warren Fox incident has been brought up again lately so Russ is clearly not over it. Hardly screams ‘second time lucky’, does it?

Russ has cheated on Mercedes with Goldie

Russ recently did the dirty on his bride-to-be with her lovestruck cousin Goldie (Chelsee Healey), who has fallen hook, line and sinker for the ex-porn star millionaire. Driven insane with jealousy by his paranoia over Mercy’s feelings for Goldie’s brother Sylver (David Tag, and more of that in a moment), Russ ended up cheating himself and was ready to call off the big day, only to be consumed with guilt when Mercedes said she felt she wasn’t worthy of a top bloke like Russ and categorically denied any indiscretion with her hunky cousin. She was lying. In the run-up to the wedding, Mercedes starts to get suspicious about Goldie’s behaviour…

Mercedes has cheated on Russ with Sylver

The teenage sweethearts (yes they’re distantly related, but much like Emmerdale’s Dingle clan that doesn’t seem to matter to the McQueens) saw each other for the first time in years in Magaluf at Mercy’s summer hen party holiday (what is it with this girl hen night indiscretions?) and reignited the old spark after the engaged couple had a blazing row. They’ve buried their burgeoning feelings for each other and have tried to keep it secret, with poor Goldie caught in the middle as she knows the truth but kept up the deceit to Russ out of loyalty to Mercedes. Sylver is (quite obviously) pining for Mercedes, so could he end up confessing his love for her at the altar?

Being married to Mercedes never ends well

Mercy’s other exes, alpha male Malachy Fisher and deadly doctor Paul Browning, both ended up meeting grisly fates, and Riley Costello, who she jilted after confessing she’d been having an affair with his dad Carl, was shot dead. Her last proper serious relationship was with Joe Roscoe who fell off a ferris wheel, plunging to his death. Russ may have escaped the curse of Hollyoaks’ black widow thus far, but is it really a good idea to tempt fate?

Someone invited two Loose Women to the wedding – so it’s bound to kick off

In the latest hilarious Hollyoaks celebrity cameo (see also Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid, Carol Kirkwood and Ken Bruce in storm week, and Richard Arnold in the Magaluf episodes) Loose Women panellists Janet Street-Porter and Linda Robson will be appearing as wedding guests who arrive late and will be causing mischief… The mind boggles. With the ITV daytime show’s knack for causing controversy, is this the biggest indication yet the nuptials will not go to plan?

