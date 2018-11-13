Mandy Dingle is back on Emmerdale – Lisa Riley rejoins the cast

Lisa Riley is to make a sensational return to Emmerdale at the start of 2019 as Mandy Dingle arrives back in the village after nearly two decades away.

Advertisement

“I could not be happier to be returning in the New Year to Emmerdale. It’s something I never thought would happen after 17 years and I am so interested to see what trouble Mandy is capable of causing. But mostly being back with all my old friends, it’s like I’ve never been away,” Riley said of her soap comeback.

Emmerdale’s executive producer Kate Brooks added: “Iconic Mandy Dingle returns to the village carrying a secret that turns lives upside down. She’s a character bursting with fun who certainly ruffles a few feathers during her short stint back in the village, and she clearly hasn’t lost any of the joie de vivre that made Mandy so popular and enjoyable to watch. We’re delighted to welcome Lisa back to Emmerdale.”

Viewers will no doubt now be speculating as to what the secret is that Mandy will be bringing with her to Emmerdale, but with the character having once been married to village vet Paddy, might it be a child that he never knew he had?

All we know so far is that Riley is returning for what the soap’s bosses are calling “a self-contained storyline” and that Mandy won’t be staying in the village long-term. But might her short stay end up having big repercussions for those left behind?

Mandy’s history on Emmerdale

Feisty barmaid Mandy was a staple part of life on Emmerdale from 1995 to 2001, a period that saw her first marry cousin Butch Dingle before she moved on to village vet Paddy Kirk. However, an affair with a college lecturer resulted in the end of Mandy’s marriage and her subsequent departure from the village.

After leaving the ITV soap, Lisa Riley took on presenting duties on ITV’s You’ve Been Framed, before landing acting roles on the likes of Scott & Bailey, Fat Friends and Three Girls.

She reached the semi-finals of the tenth series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2012 where she was partnered with Robin Windsor and has also been a regular panellist on ITV’s Loose Women.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.