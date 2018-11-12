Neighbours confirms Susan as Finn’s attacker – will she go to jail?

Neighbours resolves the mystery of who pushed Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) off a cliff next week when Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) admits to the crime and tells the police everything. With Finn lying in a coma and fighting for his life, could the Ramsay Street favourite be looking at a possible murder charge and hefty jail sentence?

Fiendish Finn had a tense showdown with his enemies – professional rival Susan, ex-girlfriend Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson), her sister and fellow ex Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) and vulnerable grooming victim Xanthe Canning (Lilly Van der Meer) – who tracked him down after he went on the run from the police.

How did Finn end up in a coma?

A tense showdown at the edge of a cliff ended with a tussle between Finn and the females, resulting in the toxic former teacher falling from a great height and being knocked unconscious on the ground below.

Horrified at the outcome, the quartet formed a circle of trust to pretend Finn’s fall was an accident and they had nothing to do with it – but viewers know one of the women actually pushed the bad guy to his potential death and the others are covering for them.

On Wednesday 21 November, the gang fear Finn will wake up and reveal what really happened out in the bush and Susan takes charge telling the girls to keep calm. But Mrs Kennedy finds herself haunted by the incident and starts having visions that Finn is in the room with her – the first sign she’s starting to crack.

When police confirm vengeful Finn tried to poison the school by releasing hydrogen cyanide in the air vents shortly before his clifftop showdown rendered him comatose, Susan flips and sneaks into his hospital room brandishing a pillow ready to finish the job… Interrupted in the nick of time by Mark Brennan (Scott McGregor), Susan comes to her senses but dashes to offload to her co-conspirators about hard it’s becoming to keep the secret and they should come clean.

What forces Susan to finally confess?

Increasingly suspicious Mark collars Susan on Thursday 22 November and shares his fears he believes Bea’s erratic behaviour is proof she was involved in the accident. It’s then Mrs K finally admits that she was the one who wanted Finn gone and pushed him off the cliff, and the others have been covering for her…

Handing herself into the police, Susan sparks an investigation that sees all four females under interrogation and sharing the blame, insisting to the cops the school Principal acted in self-defence to Finn’s violent threats. Stunned Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) stands by his wife, but is stunned when she rejects the self-defence claims and announces she wanted cruel Mr Kelly dead when she shoved him – so she’s charged with attempted murder…

Will Susan go to prison? Is another of his enemies prepared to take the rap themselves to protect her? If Finn wakes up, will he corroborate the story? And could Susan become soap’s most unlikely killer if Finn doesn’t pull through?

