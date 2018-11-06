Alfie has shock news for Kat on EastEnders next week

Shane Richie will be back on EastEnders next week when his character Alfie Moon reaches out to estranged wife Kat (Jessie Wallace) and asks for a favour. Kat is, of course, currently unaware that Alfie is, in fact, the father of Hayley Slater’s baby, but might the truth come out when the pair finally come face to face for the first time since Kat returned to Walford earlier this year?

Scenes to be shown on Thursday 15 November will see Kat left stunned when Alfie video calls her, needing a favour. The following day, Kat will be seen following instructions that lead her to an as-yet-undisclosed location, where she finds Alfie waiting for her.

But Kat gets a crushing blow when Alfie breaks the news that their boys are still in Spain – an admission that leads to a furious Kat breaking down and making a big decision about what she should do next…

Richie hasn’t been glimpsed on EastEnders since a one-off appearance back in May when the then-pregnant Hayley met up with Alfie in a seedy hotel room far away from Albert Square, where it was revealed that the pair had one-night stand in Spain.

With Alfie stating that his heart belonged to Kat, he offered to fund a termination for Hayley. But she ultimately decided that she couldn’t go through with the abortion plan and secretly opted instead to keep the baby. Now, of course, the baby has been born, but will Alfie get to meet the new child he doesn’t know he has? And will Kat realise just what Hayley and Alfie got up to in Spain?

