Casualty and Strictly’s Tom Chambers joins Emmerdale as Leyla’s fiance

Former Casualty and Holby City star Tom Chambers is joining Emmerdale as Leyla Harding’s new love interest. The actor, best known as Sam Strachan in the BBC1 medical dramas and for winning Strictly Come Dancing in 2008, is set to make his first appearance later this month as Clive, the mystery man Leyla is engaged to but has yet to be seen.

When Leyla returned to the village recently after eight months away – to accommodate actress Roxy Shahid’s real-life maternity leave – she was accused of trying to reignite her romance with ex-lover David Metcalfe, but insisted she had moved on and had enjoyed a whirlwind romance with the mysterious Clive during her break from the village, and they were now engaged.

According to a report in The Sun, Clive’s arrival is set to ‘raise a few eyebrows’ as viewers get to discover more details about the suspiciously swift progression of his and Leyla’s relationship.

Chambers first played medic Sam in Holby City in 2006 and left two years later, crossing over into sister show Casualty to reprise the role in 2016 until last year. As well as his Strictly victory with professional partner Camilla Dallerup, Chambers has also appeared in defunct school drama Waterloo Road and daytime hit Father Brown, narrates Sky1’s The Real A&E and has starred in the West End and touring production of the Fred Astaire musical Top Hat.

