EastEnders’ legend Dr Legg returns to Albert Square in new pictures

Dr Harold Legg makes his first appearance for a decade in EastEnders next week, marking the return of original cast member Leonard Fenton to the show.

Advertisement

In new pictures from a scene airing on Friday 19 October, the good doctor is seen at his old local the Queen Vic where he is reunited with old friends Dot Branning, Sonia Fowler and Martin Fowler – interestingly, Fenton’s first scene in character in EastEnders’ first ever episode back in 1985 was confirming the news to Pauline and Arthur they were expecting a third child who turned out to be Martin.

Dot has invited her pal to celebrate Robbie Jackson’s birthday and upon receiving a warm welcome from the community he spent most of his life in, and trying to put Mrs Branning’s mind at rest about her ailing health she also endures this coming week, the pair fondly reminisce about the past.

However, it’s clear Dr Legg has something preying on his mind – does he have an ulterior motive for returning to Walford? The veteran is set to reveal some shocking news in Friday’s episode…

Discussing his return when it was announced earlier this year, Fenton, now 92, said: “I am very happy to be back at EastEnders and am looking forward to working with June Brown and the rest of the cast and crew again.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.