Neighbours: Typer reunion “gives fans the closure they deserve” promises Mavournee Hazel

One of Neighbours’ most popular pairings are reunited next week when Tyler Brennan and Piper Willis come face to face for the first time in eight months. Ty was jailed for murdering his dad, Hamish Roche, believing his blow to the head with a garden gnome caused his death, unaware his secret half-brother Cassius Grady was the true culprit.

The situation got tricky when jailed Tyler told Piper to forget him, only the man she moved on with was none other than Cassius who established himself in Erinsborough only to remove incriminating evidence of his crime. Genuinely falling for Piper, Cassius eventually confessed all meaning Tyler is a free man, arriving back on screen on Tuesday 16 October. As loyal #Typer fans prepare for the couple’s comeback, Mavournee Hazel tells RadioTimes.com about her character’s emotional reunion, and the inside story of actor Travis Burns’s top-secret return to the cast.

Was it always the plan for Tyler to return?

We had no idea when we filmed our goodbye scene, that was Trav and I saying goodbye for real, and we didn’t expect him to be back. He went to LA but there was a small window when he was going to be in Australia again, then all of a sudden he was back on set! But we had to keep it secret. All the scenes you’ll see next week were filmed at the end of March ahead of continuity, as a ‘pick forward’ – so the scenes were all set after the Cassius thing had blown up, but I had only just filmed Cassius and Piper’s first date!

So it was back-to-front?!

Yes! That was really hard from an acting point of view, I didn’t know the details of what Piper and Cassius had been through, and there me and Trav were talking about the end of it! It was hard to play the Cassius relationship knowing it was going to end and not wanting to give it away, having to invest in Piper and Cassius falling for each other after filming the scenes with Tyler where it’s already over!

Initially Tyler refuses to see Piper, how does she feel when they do meet?

She’s hoping to slip back into things but Tyler struggles with knowing she’s been with someone else and putting that in the past. But he wrote to her from prison telling her to move on – so how can he be angry?

Does she address that with him?

Absolutely. There will always be a sacred, special place in her heart for Tyler and she’d never want to hurt him or rule out getting back together, unfortunately she has done that by being with Cassius but only because she was encouraged to move on. Piper is really conflicted, she feels guilty but end of the day she chose happiness after being sad for so long.

Who does she really love? She could’ve continued with Cassius if he hadn’t come clean…

I see a poll coming on – who would win?! Piper and Tyler are soul mates, there’s no denying that. There is more history there and you can’t really compare the two relationships. Piper wasn’t actively seeking to move on but she forced herself into being with Cassius as a way of getting over Tyler.

Are you ready for the fans’ reaction to you being back together on screen?

I am so ready – I have been ready for this moment since we filmed it eight months ago! Trav and I really wanted closure for the characters and of course the fans. We didn’t want anyone to feel cheated. When Tyler left the audience couldn’t believe, it was so hard not to reveal he’d be back because by then we knew! We want to give the fans what they deserve, and draw a line in the sand about whether Piper should’ve moved on…

